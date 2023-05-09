BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 20-year-old man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to five charges — including possession of material showing minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct — in an alleged “sextortion” case.

Walter Gray was ordered held on $200,000 bail following his arraignment. He’s due back in court May 19. Among the charges is one count of contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex act.

An investigation began in September involving an underage victim in Bakersfield, police said. Other victims were later identified and police established the suspect also lived in Bakersfield, according to release from the Bakersfield Police Department. Gray was taken into custody on Friday.

The FBI defines sextortion as when an adult contacts a juvenile “on any site, app, messaging platform, or game” and convinces them to send sexually explicit photos or video, then threatens to make the material public if the victim doesn’t send more sexually explicit material or pay them.