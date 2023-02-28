Frederick Minnoy III appeared in court Tuesday for his arraignment on charges including attempted murder.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of two suspects arrested in a shootout following an attempted burglary on Pine Street pleaded not guilty Tuesday as investigators look into whether he and his co-defendant are connected to similar incidents in the city.

Frederick Minnoy III, 36, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, assault with a gun, attempted burglary and conspiracy. Judge Gloria Cannon ordered him held on $550,000 bail and placed a bail hold forcing him to prove any money put up for his release wasn’t gained through illegal activity.

The other suspect, Melvin Carter, 43, was wounded during Thursday night’s shootout with a homeowner on Pine Street just south of 24th Street and had not been booked as of late Tuesday afternoon.

Police Sgt. Robert Pair said any connection Minnoy and Carter may have with recent, similar incidents is currently under investigation.

Those incidents include home-invasion robberies on Jan. 12 and Jan. 26. In the latter incident, an elderly woman was held at gunpoint while her home on Limoges Way in southwest Bakersfield was ransacked for valuables.

On Jan. 12, an elderly woman at a home on Bathurst Avenue in south Bakersfield was targeted, police said. The incidents were reported at 7:43 and 7:49 p.m., respectively.

Thursday’s shooting was reported around 7 p.m.

The homeowner pulled up to find several men running from his house to a vehicle parked in the driveway. Police said one of the suspects drew a gun and shot at the homeowner, who returned fire.

Both the homeowner and Carter were wounded. The homeowner suffered a non-life-threatening injury and Carter was initially listed in serious but stable condition.

Police said the homeowner’s gun was legally owned. Minnoy is due back in court March 13.