Man pleads not guilty to breaking windows of restaurant, car

Crime Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

David Handren stands next to a public defender in court Thursday.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man suspected of smashing the windows of a downtown restaurant and a car pleaded not guilty Thursday to two felony charges.

David Handren, 41, pleaded not guilty to charges of vandalism of $400 or more and was ordered held on $20,000 bail.

His next court hearing is set for March 3.

Officers arrested Handren on suspicion of breaking a window of The 18hundred restaurant and a car parked nearby.

Handren has a lengthy criminal history.

Court records show he pleaded no contest to a felony vandalism charge last year and was sentenced to a year in jail. In a separate case filed last year, he pleaded no contest to attempted burglary.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News