Man pleads not guilty to breaking windows of restaurant, car

David Handren stands next to a public defender in court Thursday.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man suspected of smashing the windows of a downtown restaurant and a car pleaded not guilty Thursday to two felony charges.

David Handren, 41, pleaded not guilty to charges of vandalism of $400 or more and was ordered held on $20,000 bail.

His next court hearing is set for March 3.

Officers arrested Handren on suspicion of breaking a window of The 18hundred restaurant and a car parked nearby.

Handren has a lengthy criminal history.

Court records show he pleaded no contest to a felony vandalism charge last year and was sentenced to a year in jail. In a separate case filed last year, he pleaded no contest to attempted burglary.