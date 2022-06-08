BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 28-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder and other charges filed in connection with a shooting in March that killed a man and wounded a woman.

Daniel Moran was ordered held without bail after Tuesday’s arraignment and has a status conference scheduled Monday, according to court records.

Police arrested Moran days after a shooting early March 11 that fatally wounded Marco Antonio Rosales, 19. Rosales died March 17 at Kern Medical.

A woman struck by gunfire survived, police said. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Belle Terrace.

Moran, who goes by the nickname “Spooky,” has prior felony convictions for possession of a stolen vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, according to court records.