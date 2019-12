BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of trying to sexually assault a woman inside a vacant apartment pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of attempted rape and false imprisonment with violence.

Byron Willis during his arraignment Friday.

Byron Willis, 25, is next due in court Dec. 18.

Police said the attempted rape occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Ming Avenue.

The woman managed to fight off her attacker and get away, police said.