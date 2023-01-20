BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting at police officers during an hourslong standoff in southwest Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Friday to 17 felonies and was ordered held without bail.

Ricardo Firo, 59, appeared in court wearing paper clothing, an indication he’s on suicide watch. He’s charged with three counts each of attempted murder and assault with a gun on a peace officer, among other offenses.

Police were called to a home on Cibola Drive near White Lane and Gosford Road just before 9 p.m. Tuesday to a report of domestic violence. A woman left the home then shots were fired at officers from inside the residence, police said.

Three officers returned fire, police said. No one was injured.

Police said Firo holed up inside the home and SWAT negotiators were called to the scene. The home was surrounded by dozens of officers and two armored vehicles.

Firo surrendered at about 3:45 a.m. and was taken into custody, police said.