Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder, kidnapping and rape charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 20-year-old man pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, kidnapping and rape charges stemming from an incident sheriff’s officials say occurred Sunday.

Armando Avalos Jr. is accused of kidnapping a 19-year-old woman at gunpoint in the Bakersfield area. He was arrested Monday after investigators tracked him to the Los Angeles area.

The woman was hospitalized with moderate injuries, sheriff’s officials said.

Avalos is next due in court Aug. 19. He’s held on $3 million bail.