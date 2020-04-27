Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges filed in stabbing attacks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused in the stabbing attacks of three women pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed dagger, according to court records.

Anthony Lee Lewis, 23, is held on $1 million bail and is next due in court June 3.

Lewis is the suspect in stabbings that occurred March 14, April 2 and April 14. Police said the suspect description was similar in all three cases, as was the manner in which the victims were assaulted.

Officers conducting surveillance in the area of 19th and R streets arrested Lewis the night of April 16 after noticing he appeared to be following a woman who was walking alone, police said. He was in possession of a knife and wearing the same clothing the suspect was observed wearing on surveillance video in the most recent attack.