Man pleads not guilty to attempted kidnapping of 5-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who authorities say tried to kidnap a 5-year-old girl from a vehicle that he crashed into pleaded not guilty Tuesday to multiple felonies.

Quincy Dean, 34, was ordered held on $150,000 bail and is next due in court Dec. 2. He’s charged with attempted kidnapping, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and vandalism of $400 or more.

Deputies said Dean was driving in Oildale on Saturday night when he followed another vehicle that he hit at the intersection of Airport Drive and Norris Road. The other vehicle pulled over, and Dean stopped and got out.

Dean ran to the vehicle and tried pulling the 5-year-old from the back seat, according to sheriff’s officials. The girl’s father wrestled Dean away and held him down until deputies arrived.

The girl, her father and the vehicle’s other occupants were uninjured, deputies said. The family doesn’t know Dean.

In 2015, Dean was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading no contest to DUI causing bodily injury, according to court records. He has misdemeanor convictions for driving without a license, petty theft and drunk and disorderly conduct.