BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man on Thursday pleaded not guilty to six felonies filed in connection with sex acts with a minor and child pornography.

Lawrence Isaiah Morales, 29, was ordered held on $200,000 bail and is due back in court March 1.

Bakersfield police detectives arrested Morales this week after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An investigation showed a juvenile was a victim of multiple sexual offenses and Morales was the suspect, police said.