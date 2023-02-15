Kurt Sibila pleaded not guilty to six counts of attempted murder.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to six counts of attempted murder for allegedly firing at passing vehicles on Taft Highway at Interstate 5.

Superior Court Judge Judith K. Dulcich ordered Kurt Sibila held on $3.1 million bail after arraigning him on the attempted murder counts, two counts of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and a single charge of child cruelty. He’s due back in court Feb. 24.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, authorities were dispatched to a report of a man with a gun. Witnesses said a suspect identified as Sibila, 53, pointed a gun at people walking in the area and shot at passing vehicles, according to sheriff’s officials. One person suffered a minor injury.