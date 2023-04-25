Gustavo Soria covers his face as an attorney stands in front of him.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of killing two people in 2004 and who was arrested late last year has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

Gustavo Ubaldo Soria, 53, was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday, which was attended by District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer and Assistant District Attorney Andrea Kohler. He’s due back in court May 5.

It’s alleged Soria on Sept. 23, 2004, killed his estranged wife, Pamela Soria, in the 3700 block of Wyndham Way then went to the home of a man and killed him, too. He fled to Mexico in a rental car that was recovered in Tijuana, authorities said.

Soria was captured by Baja California State Police on Nov. 5, 2022, authorities said.