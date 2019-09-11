Man pleads not guilty in tree branch assault

A public defender stands in front of Jesus Reyes during Reyes’ arraignment Wednesday.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who police say used a tree branch to beat and seriously injury another man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a felony assault charge.

Jesus Reyes, 35, is accused of using a 5-foot branch to strike the other man during an argument Monday in the 600 block of East California Avenue.

The victim suffered a skull fracture, bleeding on the brain and a broken jaw, according to a probable cause declaration filed in court.

Police said in the document Reyes admitted to hitting the other man with the branch.

Reyes is charged with assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and is next due in court Sept. 23. He’s held on $50,000 bail.