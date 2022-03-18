BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who allegedly fired shots at people outside Firehouse Rosedale Station restaurant was charged Friday with firearm possession and destroying evidence — but not with any crimes related to shooting the gun.

Prosecutors did not bring attempted murder or other assault-related charges against Charles Jackson because there are questions on whether the shooting was committed in self-defense, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said.

“On this point, video surveillance and other evidence left questions that would need to be answered by further investigation before such charges may be filed,” Kinzel said.

Jackson, 40, is held on $100,000 bail and next due in court April 15.

No one was wounded in Sunday night’s shooting on Calloway Drive, police said.