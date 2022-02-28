BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in southwest Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Monday.

Barry Minor Jr., 41, is charged with hit and run resulting in death or permanent serious injury and driving without a license, according to court records. Bail was set at $70,000.

Police arrested Minor last week in connection with a Dec. 31 crash on Calloway Drive just north of Stockdale Highway. A pedestrian was declared dead at the scene and the vehicle that hit him had fled.

The pedestrian’s name has not been released and coroner’s officials have described him only as a 36-year-old man from Bakersfield.

Minor is due back in court March 30.