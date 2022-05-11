BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of leaving the scene of a fatal crash on Ming Avenue pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges including gross vehicular manslaughter.

Eric Miles Jr., 31, is due back in court May 20. Bail was set at $150,000.

At about 8:45 p.m. May 3, a Jeep and SUV crashed in the 6100 block of Ming Avenue, police said. The Jeep’s driver, Christopher Lee Reyes, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was hospitalized.

Witnesses reported Miles, the SUV’s driver, ran from the scene, police said. A preliminary investigation determined the SUV was speeding.