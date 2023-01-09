BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting and paralyzing a man in 2021 and kidnapping the man’s girlfriend pleaded not guilty Monday to charges including attempted murder and aggravated mayhem.

Noel Al-Hamidi, 33, was ordered held without bail and his next hearing set for Jan. 20.

The shooting happened Jan. 24, 2021, after the victims offered Al-Hamidi a ride, according to a probable cause declaration filed by Bakersfield police. A woman told police her boyfriend and Al-Hamidi had an altercation and she offered the ride to calm things down.

Noel Al-Hamidi looks at documents during his arraignment Monday on charges including attempted murder and aggravate mayhem.

They drove from Roadway Inn & Suites on Chester Lane and were traveling through a neighborhood east of Chester Avenue and south of Brundage lane when Al-Hamidi shot her boyfriend and forced him out of the car, the woman told police. She tried to get out but Al-Hamidi pointed a gun at her head and forced her to drive, the woman said according to the declaration.

Al-Hamidi got out when he saw a police vehicle in the area of South H Street and Brundage Lane, she said. Both the woman and her boyfriend, who was left paralyzed from the chest down, identified Al-Hamidi in a photo lineup, according to the declaration.