BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested after authorities said 150,000 fentanyl pills were found in his vehicle pleaded not guilty last week.

Pantalion Lopez-Zavala, 30, pleaded not guilty Friday to transporting and possessing drugs for sales, according to court records. He’s being held on $1 million bail and is due back in court July 26.

Lopez-Zavala was arrested on Laval Road in Arvin as part of an undercover operation, according to sheriff’s officials. The pills were concealed in his vehicle, officials said.

It’s alleged Lopez-Zavala was involved with others in the selling and trafficking of large quantities of fentanyl in Southern California.