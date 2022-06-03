BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced a charge of attempted murder in a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Whiskey Barrel Saloon has pleaded no contest to recklessly firing a gun, court records show.

Paul Evans, 33, entered the plea Thursday and the attempted murder charge, as well as three other felonies, were dismissed, records show. Sentencing is set for July 7.

Early Feb. 21, 2021, a man was seriously wounded in a shooting outside the bar at 2816 Calloway Drive, police said. Evans was arrested months later when police stopped him in a vehicle after surveillance units saw him leave a residence.

Police said a stolen gun was found in the vehicle.