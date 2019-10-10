Man pleads no contest to voluntary manslaughter in stabbing death of friend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who fatally stabbed a friend and eluded capture for more than a year has pleaded no contest to a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Court records say Michael Rosales, 37, entered the plea Wednesday in exchange for prosecutors dismissing a charge of first-degree murder.

Rosales faces 11 years in prison at his Nov. 7 sentencing. He faced a life term if convicted of the murder charge.

According to court documents, Rosales and Miguel Angel Garcia, 23, got into a fight after drinking beer and listening to music March 17, 2017, outside a south Bakersfield residence.

A woman who knew both men said Rosales told her Garcia pulled a gun on him, according to the documents.

Garcia had no pulse and was pronounced dead on arrival at Adventist Health, where a brother of Rosales took him, documents said. He suffered seven stab wounds to his torso and one to his upper tricep.

Rosales was arrested in December 2018 near the Mexican border.