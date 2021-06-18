Man pleads no contest to voluntary manslaughter in roommate’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man on Friday pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his roommate, according to court records.

Juan Pablo Torres, 33, entered the plea and a charge of first-degree murder was dismissed, records show. He’s scheduled to be sentenced July 20.

The roommate, Robert Raymond Dominguez Jr., 37, was wounded and dying April 19 when he told police Torres shot him during an argument at their apartment in the 4100 block of Parker Avenue, according to court documents.

Police found a .40-caliber magazine loaded with live ammunition in Torres’ bedroom, the documents say. Expended .40-caliber shell casings and a live .40-caliber bullet were found near Rodriguez.

The documents say there was a third person in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Torres was arrested several days later in Weed, Calif.