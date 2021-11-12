Man pleads no contest to voluntary manslaughter in neighbor’s shooting death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those who visited the home of Javier Saucedo were prudent to knock first.

Saucedo had a thing about people entering uninvited.

Edgar Barajas Ruiz, a neighbor, either didn’t know about Saucedo’s pet peeve, or didn’t care.

Whatever the reason, after the two drank heavily one night in 2018, Ruiz twice entered Saucedo’s home without permission.

The two fought and Ruiz went home, witnesses told police. Later that night, Ruiz was standing outside when a black Chevy Tahoe pulled up and its driver fired a gun, striking him once in the chest.

Ruiz, 34, died at the scene.

Saucedo, 48, pleaded no contest Friday to voluntary manslaughter and faces 31 years in prison at his sentencing next month. Charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm were dismissed under the plea agreement.

The shooting happened in front of a house on Stargaze Drive, in south Bakersfield, late May 12, 2018. Police called to the scene found Ruiz’s body in the street.

Witnesses told police Ruiz and Saucedo had been drinking heavily in Saucedo’s driveway earlier that evening. Ruiz twice entered the house, once to look for Saucedo and another time to use the bathroom, according to statements contained in police reports.

Both times he didn’t ask permission.

Saucedo’s son told police he knew there would be trouble. He said his father, “does not like it when people enter his home,” and had once become upset when a neighbor brought food inside for the family without asking, according to the reports.

The men fought and Ruiz and his brother — who also had been drinking — returned to Ruiz’s house. The brother told police they were standing outside and continuing to drink when the shots were fired.

The Silverado belonged to Saucedo, neighbors told police.