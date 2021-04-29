Man pleads no contest to voluntary manslaughter in Lost Hills shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in a shooting authorities said occurred over an alleged affair.

Porfirio Magana Garcia, 48, entered the plea Thursday and a charge of first-degree murder was dismissed, according to court documents. Sentencing is set for June 30.

Garcia shot Jose Chavez-Ochoa near the post office in Lost Hills on June 14, 2015, after learning Chavez-Ochoa was having an affair with his wife, sheriff’s investigators said in court documents.

A nearby resident contacted investigators within 24 hours of the shooting to report finding a handgun underneath his vehicle. Investigators took the gun and submitted it for DNA testing, and it returned a hit to Garcia, according to the documents.

Bullets and spent shell casings taken from the pickup and Chavez-Ochoa’s body were confirmed to have been fired from that gun, the documents said.

Authorities located and arrested Garcia in Los Angeles County in August 2019.

