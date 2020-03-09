Man pleads no contest to voluntary manslaughter in deadly stabbing at Mill Creek Canal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who stabbed to death another man during a fight at Mill Creek Canal pleaded no contest Monday to voluntary manslaughter.

Terry Turpin, 45, entered the plea in exchange for prosecutors dismissing charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Turpin faces 11 years in prison at his April 7 sentencing.

District Attorney’s office spokesman Joseph Kinzel said the plea was based on an evaluation of all the evidence, including “evidence of mutual combat and provocation that justified the voluntary manslaughter charge.”

Turpin fatally stabbed Jarred Charles Heilman, 37, the night of May 23 along the west side of Mill Creek Canal, according to court documents.

Police later contacted Turpin at his residence. An officer noticed blood spatter on his tennis shoes, according to the documents, and Turn admitted to stabbing Heilman.

He told police he stole Heilman’s bike at an earlier date to “teach him a lesson” after Heilman assaulted a person confined to a wheelchair.

When Heilman came across him fishing, Turpin said he confirmed to Heilman that he was the person who stole his bike. He said he wanted Heilman to know, and he hoped Heilman would try to do something about it, the court filings said.

Heilman hit him with a collapsible baton, Turpin told police, and he deflected the blows and stabbed him.

A woman who was with Heilman witnessed the fight, according to the documents. She said she didn’t witness the stabbing, but after the men separated Heilman collapsed with a wound to his chest.

Shortly after Heilman’s death, his father, Gerald Heilman, told 17 News his son lived in a trailer in a lot off Golden State Avenue during the short time he was in Bakersfield.

Gerald Heilman, who lives in Oregon, said he’d lost touch with his son, who had been having difficulty dealing with the deaths of his mother and grandmother within a four-year span.

He had described his son as a “very hardworking man, kind-hearted, would do anything for anyone.”