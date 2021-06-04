Man pleads no contest to voluntary manslaughter in 83-year-old’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After three mistrials, a Bakersfield man on Friday pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the death of an 83-year-old man.

Mario Avalos Jr., 24, entered the no contest plea in exchange for the dismissal of charges including first-degree murder, which could have sent him to prison for the rest of his life.

Juries deadlocked on the charges against Avalos in two trials held last year and another earlier this year.

Prosecutors said Avalos lived stayed for three months in a trailer at the home of Ronald Lynn True before he attacked the elder man in July 2019. True died of his injuries a week later.

The defense had argued surveillance video showed Avalos was at a Fastrip at the time of the assault.

Sentencing is scheduled July 2.