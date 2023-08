BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of smashing windows at Luigi’s Restaurant and Delicatessen pleaded no contest Friday to felony vandalism, according to court records.

Cesar Ramos, 38, is due to be sentenced on Sept. 18. He remained in custody on $20,000 bail as of Friday afternoon, according to inmate custody records.

Ramos was arrested soon after the restaurant’s windows were broken on June 30. Officers were around the corner and arrived within three minutes, police said.