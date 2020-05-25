Man pleads no contest to two charges in crash that killed 9-year-old boy

Evaristo Nunez Perez hides his face with paper during his arraignment.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man facing multiple felonies in a crash that killed a 9-year-old boy has pleaded no contest to a felony hit-and-run charge and resisting arrest.

Evaristo Nunez, 32, entered the no contest pleas last week in connection with a January crash in southeast Bakersfield, according to court records. Two felonies, two misdemeanors and three infractions were dismissed.

A felony hit-and-run charge can result in up to four years in prison.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 7 when Nunez drove past a posted stop sign, failing to yield to southbound Cottonwood Road traffic that had the right of way, according to police. He collided with another vehicle, resulting in fatal injuries to Emiliano Hernandez, police said.

Nunez abandoned his Cadillac Escalade and made his way home, according to court documents.

Contacted by police, Nunez claimed his SUV had been stolen but he never reported the crime to police. He ran when officers attempted to arrest him, and “physically and violently resisted arrest” as officers took him into custody, the documents said.

Two other children and two adults in the other vehicle also suffered injuries, police said.

Sentencing is set for June 19.