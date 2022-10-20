BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who investigators say repeatedly tried to arrange a sexual encounter with someone he believed was an underage boy has pleaded no contest to a felony.

Rick Mclean, 46, was arrested Sept. 26 at his apartment on Rio Mirada Drive after sheriff’s investigators posing as minors in a sting operation had interactions with him on different dating apps on multiple days, according to a court filing. Mclean repeatedly solicited one of the decoy accounts for unprotected sex despite being told three times he was communicating with a 15-year-old boy, the filing says.

Investigators say Mclean sent nude photos to the decoy account. Following his arrest, Mclean admitted messaging the account, the filing says.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Earlier this month, Mclean pleaded no contest to contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex act, and two related charges were dismissed. Sentencing is set for Nov. 14.