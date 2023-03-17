BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A protester accused of throwing rocks at Bakersfield police pleaded no contest Friday to assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, court records show.

Avion Hunter pleaded no contest to the felony charge and three misdemeanor charges were dismissed. On April 18, Hunter will be sentenced to time served and placed on felony probation, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said.

The events leading to Hunter’s arrest occurred during a downtown protest June 1, 2020, over the death of George Floyd. Police said Hunter and two others were part of a large crowd and the three ignored orders to disperse at about 2 a.m. and threw softball-sized rocks, injuring three officers.

When questioned, Hunter told police he threw coffee but didn’t remember throwing rocks, according to court filings. He said he ran from police because he had to go to work and didn’t want to go to jail. An investigator wrote in the filings there was a video on YouTube that showed Hunter throwing rocks at officers.