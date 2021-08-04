Man pleads no contest to threatening Kings Drive-In employees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of brandishing a knife and calling employees “terrorists” at a restaurant on Niles Street has pleaded no contest to a felony threat charge.

Adrian Aceves, 33, pleaded no contest to a count of threatening with the intent to terrorize and a second count was dismissed, according to court records. Also dismissed was a charge of willful cruelty to a child.

Sentencing is scheduled Aug. 31.

Aceves was arrested July 7 after employees at the Kings Drive-In on Niles Street said he approached them and asked their nationality. When he learned one of the employees was Arab, Aceves pulled a knife and said he wanted to harm them because they were terrorists, employees told police.

Aceves had an active arrest warrant for violating post-release supervision when the incident occurred, police said.