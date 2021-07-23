Man pleads no contest to stealing thousands of dollars in electric razors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded no contest to stealing thousands of dollars in electric razors, according to court records.

Maurtrice Shydell Sartin pleaded no contest this week to seven counts of grand theft of property and a single count of second-degree robbery. The 20-year-old remains in custody pending his sentencing next month.

According to a court filing, Sartin was arrested in connection with multiple thefts at the Target in northeast Bakersfield and other stores totaling about $24,000 in losses. In addition to the razors, he’s alleged to have stolen cleaning supplies and frozen meat.

“Sartin routinely targeted high-value electric razors and stole an average of $1,000 of merchandise per trip,” the filing says.

He was arrested June 24 and charged with dozens of offenses, 19 of them felonies. The remaining charges were dismissed under the plea agreement.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled Aug. 16.