BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is scheduled to be sentenced next month after pleading no contest to stealing mail and leading police on a chase in northeast Bakersfield.

Raymond Ceja, 29, entered no-contest pleas on Wednesday to a felony charge of recklessly evading police and misdemeanor mail theft, according to court records. He’s set for sentencing March 22.

Early Dec. 6, police were dispatched to a report of a man breaking into a community mailbox in the 4200 block of Boise Street, just north of Panorama Drive. Officers arrived to find the suspect’s car leaving the area and followed it until the driver abandoned the vehicle in the 3300 block of Dartmouth Street, police said.

The suspect, Ceja, ran and a police dog found him hiding in a backyard, police said. Officers found a large amount of stolen mail in Ceja’s vehicle, along with drug paraphernalia and burglary tools, police said.