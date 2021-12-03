Man pleads no contest to stealing car from 76-year-old woman battling cancer

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was accused of hitting and restraining a 76-year-old woman undergoing chemotherapy pleaded no contest Friday to stealing from her, according to court records.

John Page, 51, pleaded no contest to a charge of theft or embezzlement from an elder or dependent adult by a non-caretaker, records show, and charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, carjacking and false imprisonment with violence were dismissed.

Sentencing is scheduled Jan. 4.

Page, the woman’s roommate, allegedly hit her in the face with a Coca-Cola bottle the evening of Feb. 2 at their home on San Gabriel Drive near Golden Hills Boulevard, according to court filings. He demanded her car keys, cellphone and debit card.

The woman handed over her keys and Page tied her to a chair, documents said. He left in her car.

Page and the car were located in Mojave.

The woman, who uses a walker to get around, told investigators Page uses methamphetamine and may suffer from mental illness. She said he became angry with her earlier that day because she refused to give him money to go camping in Lone Pine, according to the filings.