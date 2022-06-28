BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who faced an attempted murder charge has pleaded no contest to assault with a gun in connection with a shooting that wounded a man in January.

Pierre Morrison pleaded no contest Tuesday and charges of attempted murder and recklessly evading a peace officer were dismissed, according to court records. Sentencing is set for July 27.

Morrison, 20, was accused of firing into a crowd at Pepper Tree Lane near Appleblossom Drive, hitting a man in his lower extremities, police said. He was arrested after a vehicle chase.