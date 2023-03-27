BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 22-year-old man has pleaded no contest to a charge of having sex with a 10-year-old girl, according to court records.

David Silva Bautista entered the no-contest plea Monday and nine other charges were dismissed, records show. Sentencing is set for April 20.

The girl’s mother reported her missing July 2 when she woke up and saw she wasn’t in bed, according to a court filing by Taft police. A neighbor told her the girl may have got into a red Honda sedan.

Police found her half a block from home with Bautista, whom they detained, the filing says. Bautista told police he met the girl on Instagram and thought she was 13 or 14. He said they had unprotected sex in the back of his car, according to the filing.