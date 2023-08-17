BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 30-year-old man pleaded no contest Thursday to engaging in a sex act with a minor, according to court records.

Lawrence Isaiah Morales entered the plea in Superior Court and five other felony charges were dismissed, records show. Sentencing is set for Sept. 20, where he faces 180 days in jail and must register as a sex offender for 10 years, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Police arrested Morales in February after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An investigation revealed a juvenile was a victim of multiple sexual offenses and Morales was identified as the suspect, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.