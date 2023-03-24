BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded no contest to setting fire to playground equipment at Wingland Elementary School in Oildale and is scheduled for sentencing next month.

Gary Tuck, 36, pleaded no contest to arson Thursday, according to court records. Sentencing is set for April 21. He remains in jail on $50,000 bail.

Firefighters who responded to the school around 10 p.m. on March 9 discovered new playground equipment, still in its packaging, had been set on fire, according to the Kern County Fire Department. The equipment was estimated to be worth $700,000.

Sheriff’s deputies and arson investigators identified Tuck as a suspect. They took him into custody the following day.