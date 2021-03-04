Man pleads no contest to setting fire inside home, resisting firefighters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded no contest Thursday to setting a mattress on fire inside his home then attacking firefighters who eventually managed to remove him from the residence.

Patricio Orque, 44, pleaded no contest to charges of arson and resisting arrest and is scheduled to be sentenced May 4, according to court records. Four other charges, including assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm on a peace officer or firefighter, were dismissed.

In a no contest plea, a person doesn’t dispute or admit the charges, but agrees prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction.

Orque set fire to a mattress on Jan. 1, 2020, inside a house on Normandy Drive in East Bakersfield, according to court papers. Kern County firefighters forced entry and Orque threw a can of beans at a firefighter, striking him in the chin, the documents said. He punched another firefighter in the face.

It took four firefighters to drag Orque from the residence and detain him until deputies arrived while other firefighters put out the fire, according to the documents.