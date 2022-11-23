Darius Poole listens as he’s arraigned on murder and robbery charges in this file image.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After fatally shooting a man during a drug deal, Darius Poole ran through a Bakersfield neighborhood where he fell into a swimming pool, according to police reports.

He got out and got away but police were able to quickly identify him — they found his wallet in the pool, reports say.

On Tuesday, Poole, 22, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and faces 15 years to life in prison at a sentencing hearing next month, according to prosecutors and court records.

Co-defendant Ameion Oliver, 20, pleaded no contest in May to second-degree robbery and faces a five-year prison term at his Dec. 15 sentencing.

Ameion Oliver appeared in court with Public Defender Peter Kang in 2020. File image.

On March 12, 2020, Oliver and Poole got in the back seat of a car occupied by two other men in Stonecreek Park to buy codeine-based cough syrup, according to police reports. They argued and Oliver tried to take a backpack from Los Angeles resident Joshua Rocha.

As they struggled, Poole shot Rocha, the reports say. Rocha, 21, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects ran through a neighborhood on Whitegate Avenue, police said. Police located Poole’s wallet and tracked him down.

When questioned, Poole told police he was never threatened or attacked by Rocha or the other person, police said.

Oliver corroborated Poole’s statement, the reports say. He told police shoes with distinctive graffiti on them found near the crime scene were his.

Police said a 10-year-old boy found the gun used in the slaying and accidentally fired a round. No one was injured.