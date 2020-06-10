Man pleads no contest to recklessly discharging firearm in shooting outside liquor store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was accused of shooting at another man outside a liquor store pleaded no contest Tuesday to recklessly discharging a firearm.

Four other felonies — including assault with a firearm on a person — and a misdemeanor were dismissed against Alexander Horton during the proceedings. He’s set to be sentenced July 9.

According to court documents, Horton, then 21, bumped into another man while leaving Tommy’s Liquors on the morning of Jan. 27. The two argued, then Horton got into his vehicle.

After backing out, Horton shot at but missed the other man with a round fired through the lowered passenger window, according to the documents.

Video surveillance retrieved from the store on South Chester Avenue shows Horton in possession of a gun while inside the vehicle, the documents say. He was later located driving the suspect vehicle, and a search of the apartment where he was staying turned up an unregistered Glock 17 pistol, the report says.