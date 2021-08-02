Man pleads no contest to raping woman he later asked on a date

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded no contest to kidnapping and raping a woman he later contacted for a date.

Hernan Uriel Davalos, 24, pleaded no contest in exchange for a 16-year prison term, attorneys said during a hearing Monday. An enhancement that had him facing a life term was dismissed under the plea agreement.

Sentencing is scheduled Sept. 8.

The events leading to Davalos’ arrest began early Oct. 6, 2019, when a woman left the Padre Hotel by herself. She had been walking about 15 minutes when a man approached her in a vehicle at the Highway 99 overpass at Truxtun Avenue.

The man forced her in the vehicle, she told police. He said he would drive her home but instead took her to a field in southwest Bakersfield and told her he was going to teach her a lesson, the woman said.

She told police she tried to run but the man caught and raped her. Afterward, they got in the car and the woman gave him directions to a location near her apartment, court filings say she told investigators.

When they arrived, the man asked for her number, she told police. He said he’d like to take her on a date.

She gave him her number in the hope police would be able to track his phone, according to the filings. The man messaged her shortly afterward.

In a pretext phone call recorded by police, the man admitted “she was drunk, she was falling, and she didn’t know anything,” when he first saw her, the filings say. He acknowledged forcing himself on her, according to the documents.

The woman asked him to meet at a motel on Oak Street. Davalos arrived and was taken into custody.

The woman identified Davalos as the rapist, the filings say.