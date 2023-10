BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was accused of sex trafficking of a minor pleaded no contest Monday to a felony.

Keenan Lavell Riley, 25, pleaded no contest to pandering of a minor over 16, according to court records. A human trafficking charge was dismissed.

He faces three years in prison at his sentencing next month, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Riley was arrested in July by Bakersfield and Fresno police. The teen was reunited with her family, police said.