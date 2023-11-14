BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A plea agreement was reached Tuesday in connection with a dispute between neighbors that turned deadly.

Kevan Brown, 41, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of neighbor Jack Owen Early Jr., according to court records. A charge of first-degree murder was dismissed.

Brown faces 21 years in prison at his sentencing in January, prosecutors said.

According to a probable cause declaration, the events leading to the Dec. 13 shooting began with Early and Brown shouting at each other over a fence separating their backyards on Cranbrook Avenue, north of Norris Road and west of Fruitvale Avenue.

The men approached each other and Early, 57, broke a fence board as the two tried to fight, a witness who lives at Early’s home said according to the declaration. They separated and Early went inside.

Soon after, Early came back out to grab a beer he’d left behind. Brown said he had something to show him, the witness told police.

If it was a gun, Early told Brown, he’d better be prepared to use it, according to the narrative provided by the witness.

Early then threw a beer bottle at the fence and Brown pulled a gun and opened fire, the witness told police. The witness said he ran inside to call 911 and heard more gunshots.

Early was pronounced dead at the scene.