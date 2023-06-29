BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of beating his mother to death with a baseball bat pleaded no contest Thursday to a charge of second-degree murder.

A first-degree murder charge was dismissed against James Lee Glass Jr. under the plea agreement, according to court records. Sentencing is scheduled July 28.

Glass, 47, faces a life term in prison.

According to a probable cause declaration, Glass’s mother, Henryetta Snowden, 68, was found dead with blunt force head trauma on July 8, 2020, at her home on Chester Place, in Central Bakersfield. Glass told police he found the body and hadn’t touched it.

“James Glass was found to have the victim’s blood on his clothing and on a bloody baseball bat, which was believed to be the murder weapon,” according to the declaration. “James Glass’s DNA was also located on the baseball bat.”