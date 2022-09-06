BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who admitted fatally shooting a woman he mistook for a rival gang member has pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and faces 25 years to life in prison.

Keontay Shoemake, 23, had faced life without parole if convicted as originally charged in the 2019 death of Sara Bustamante, 38, said prosecutor Christine J. Antonios. He pleaded no contest last week to the murder charge and prosecutors dismissed charges of making terroristic threats and altering the serial number on the gun used in the killing.

Shoemake’s sentencing is set for Nov. 15.

Police arrested Shoemake after serving a warrant at his home where officers found a .22-caliber revolver, according to court documents. He told police the gun was used in the Oct. 5, 2019, shooting behind Tommy’s Liquor at 2501 S. Chester Ave. Its serial number had been removed.

Shoemake told police he shot Bustamante after mistaking her for a rival gang member. Upon realizing his mistake — and believing Bustamante was already dying — he shot her a second time, the reports say.

A woman with knowledge of the shooting told police Shoemake threatened to kill her and her family if she said anything about his involvement. She said she believed he would act on the threat because he’s a gang member and possesses firearms, according to the documents.