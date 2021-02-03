Man pleads no contest to murder in fatal beating of other man with tree branch

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of fatally beating another man with a tree branch has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and faces 15 years to life in prison at his sentencing next month.

Jesus Antonio Reyes, 36, had been charged with first-degree murder and faced 25 years to life if convicted. He pleaded no contest to the lesser charge Tuesday.

Reyes admitted to repeatedly hitting the other man with a 5-foot branch on Sept. 9, 2019, near Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, investigators said in reports filed with Kern County Superior Court. He said he witnessed the victim strike a woman, so he hit the man with the large stick.

The other man, who used a wheelchair, suffered suffered a skull fracture, bleeding on the brain and a broken jaw. He died two days after the assault, which was witnessed by multiple people, police said.

Reyes told investigators he uses methamphetamine, but said he only uses a small amount and last took the drug two days before the assault, according to the reports.

Sentencing is set for March 4.