Man pleads no contest to murder in fatal beating of other man with tree branch

Crime Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of fatally beating another man with a tree branch has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and faces 15 years to life in prison at his sentencing next month.

Jesus Antonio Reyes, 36, had been charged with first-degree murder and faced 25 years to life if convicted. He pleaded no contest to the lesser charge Tuesday.

Reyes admitted to repeatedly hitting the other man with a 5-foot branch on Sept. 9, 2019, near Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, investigators said in reports filed with Kern County Superior Court. He said he witnessed the victim strike a woman, so he hit the man with the large stick.

The other man, who used a wheelchair, suffered suffered a skull fracture, bleeding on the brain and a broken jaw. He died two days after the assault, which was witnessed by multiple people, police said.

Reyes told investigators he uses methamphetamine, but said he only uses a small amount and last took the drug two days before the assault, according to the reports.

Sentencing is set for March 4.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News