BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A case filed nearly seven years ago has reached a resolution after a man pleaded no contest Friday to first-degree murder in the death of his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison.

Jesse Louis Serrano, 45, has a sentencing hearing scheduled Feb. 2 after pleading no contest to killing Gustavo Vital, 34.

Early on Nov. 11, 2015, a guard who responded to yelling found Serrano standing by his cell door. “I killed my cellie,” Serrano said as he was removed from the cell, according to court documents.

Guards removed a ligature from Vital’s neck and started CPR, documents said. He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later, and his death was later ruled as homicide by strangulation/asphyxiation.

Serrano was charged in February 2016.

Serrano was serving a 16-year prison term for using a hostage as a human shield in Los Angeles County at the time of Vital’s death, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Vital was received by CDCR out of Los Angeles County on March 19, 2012. He was serving a sentence of more than three decades for second-degree robbery.