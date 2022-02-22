Man pleads no contest to murder in 8-year-old’s beating death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cameras installed inside a Bakersfield home captured Clint Mason beat an 8-year-old girl with a belt and metal cane two years ago. She begged him to stop. He ignored her.

Mason told Ger’Mya Amirah Alexander he doesn’t “give an (expletive)” and asked, “”Want me to put my leg in your neck?” according to court filings describing the footage. The girl died hours later.

On Tuesday, Mason, 39, pleaded no contest to first-degree murder. He faces 25 years to life at his sentencing hearing March 22.

Charges of torture and child cruelty were dismissed under the plea agreement.

The fatal injuries were inflicted March 17, 2020, when Mason became angry with Ger-Mya, his girlfriend’s daughter, for not doing her homework and finishing household chores, the filings said.

Following his arrest at a Motel 6 in Inglewood, Mason told investigators Ger-Mya was unable to walk upstairs after the beating and complained she felt sick and had trouble breathing. He said he didn’t get her medical aid, and when he checked on her several hours later she wasn’t breathing.

Mason called his girlfriend and fled the apartment when she arrived home, according to the filings. He was arrested two days later.