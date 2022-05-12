BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Wasco man who admitted to beating and stabbing a 71-year-old man has pleaded no contest to a murder charge, according to court records.

Juan Carlos Ortega pleaded no contest Wednesday to a charge of second-degree murder and faces 15 years to life in prison, prosecutors said. He would have faced 25 years to life if convicted of first-degree murder as originally charged.

Ortega, 30, told investigators he killed Javier Ibarra-Ibarra the morning of May 27, 2020, because he was tired of being told what to do, according to court documents. He said he felt like a burden to the elderly man.

Ortega said he beat Ibarra-Ibarra with a piece of wood then repeatedly stabbed him with a knife, according to the documents.

He hid the body behind a trailer on property where he lived with Ibarra-Ibarra in the 1000 block of F Street, sheriff’s reports say.

As detectives questioned him, Ortega admitted using methamphetamine and hearing voices. He said she can usually control the voices, but they became unmanageable the day of Ibarra-Ibarra’s death, according to the documents.

“Ortega made several statements during the interview that did not make sense and had trouble directly answering some questions,” an investigator wrote.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 31.