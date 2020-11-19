Man pleads no contest to misdemeanor drug and gun charges after completing rehab program

Brady Haymond was found in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, Xanax and an unregistered handgun, officers said.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After Brady Cole Haymond rear-ended an SUV in November of last year, officers found an unregistered handgun and drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine and Xanax in his car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A month later, Haymond was sent from jail directly to a drug rehabilitation program, where he completed a five-month program related to addiction, prosecutors said. It was agreed that if he successfully completed the program, his case would be resolved as a misdemeanor.

That’s what happened Wednesday. Haymond pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of carrying a loaded firearm without registration and drug possession, and received 90 days’ time served plus a prohibition against owning firearms for 10 years.

He had previously faced a total of 12 charges, including seven felonies.

Haymond, 20 at the time, was arrested Nov. 2, 2019, after his Subaru Legacy collided with the rear of an SUV at the Lebec off-ramp of northbound Interstate 5. The California Highway Patrol said the impact pushed the SUV off the edge of the east roadway. The Legacy came to a rest within the off-ramp.

Officers determined Haymond was under the influence.

The cocaine, meth, Xanax and gun were found in a backpack in the Legacy’s back seat, officers said in a court document. Additionally, a “large quantity” of Xanax pills were found in a plastic bag in the trunk along with a bag containing blue pills, the document said. The trunk also contained concentrated hash oil.

A further search of the car turned up a plastic bottle of prescription cough syrup and small plastic bags labeled “stay high,” the document said.